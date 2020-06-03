Arunachal
Arunachal- Covid-19 cases climbed to 38
10 news cases reported, 9 from Changlang, 1 from Capital region
Itanagar– With fresh 10 Coronavirus ( Covid-19) cases , Arunachal Pradesh’s tally has reached 38. Among the 10 new cases , 9 are from Changlang and 1 is from Capital region, said the Covid bulletin released by the health department.
As on today among 37 Active cases, Highest number is 25 from Changlang followed by 7 from Capital Region, while Namsai-1, Pakke Pessang-1, Upper Siang-1, Tawang-1 and Lohit-1.
Earlier One patient was discharge in Lohit district.
Meanwhile, till today 9551 samples has been collected , out of which 7859 are negative, while result for 1583 samples are awaited.