Arunachal-  Covid-19 cases climbed to 38

Itanagar– With fresh 10 Coronavirus ( Covid-19) cases , Arunachal Pradesh’s tally has reached 38. Among the 10 new cases , 9 are from Changlang and 1 is from Capital region, said the Covid bulletin released by the health department.

As on today among 37 Active cases, Highest number is 25 from Changlang followed by 7 from Capital Region, while Namsai-1, Pakke Pessang-1, Upper Siang-1, Tawang-1 and Lohit-1.

Earlier One patient was discharge in Lohit district.

Meanwhile, till today 9551 samples has been collected , out of which 7859 are negative, while result for 1583 samples are awaited.