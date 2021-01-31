Arunachal: counselling programme on suicidal cases held at Tawang

TAWANG- Many younger minds are impatient, their tendency to take their own life even for minor reasons is a major concern for society. Taking serious concern on the rising suicidal case specially among the students and youths, Tawang District Administration, All Monpa Students union, and an NGO Social cultural development society Tawang jointly organised a counselling programme on suicidal cases.

Padmashree HE Thegtse Rinpoche and DMO Tawang Dr. Wangdi lama spoke to the large number of students from various schools and Dorjee Khandu Goverment college Tawang at Kalawangpo convention hall Tawang on 30th January 2021 as resource persons, While Chairman DOKAA Jambey Wangdi and Deputy Commissioner Tawang Sang Phuntsok addressed the students as special guests.