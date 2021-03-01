Arunachal:  CoSAAP mourns Kamla Nabam’s  demise

ITANAGAR- The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) has deeply mourns on the sudden demise of Ms. Kamla Nabam, APO (Agri & Allied), District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) who expired on 26.02.2021 at about 8.30 pm.

Born to Late Nabam Taram (State Gold Medalist) of Nimte Village, Sagalee, Late Kamla did her graduation in Agri B.Sc. and served the education department as a teacher and later joined the DRDA as Assistant Project Officer (Agri & Allied). She was very sincere officer and a social activist.

She was only 48 years. Her sudden demise is a great loss for the state government, the employees’ fraternity and Nyishi Society and the vacuum created by his death will be hard to get filled in. She has left behind 7 brother and 3 sisters. CoSAAP conveys its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and Pray for Eternal Peace of the Departed Soul.

Further, CoSAAP appealed the State Govt. particularly the department of Rural Development to render immediate relief services including providing a compassionate appointment in govt. Job to the bereaved family member of Lt. Kamla Nabam.