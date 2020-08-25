Arunachal: CoSAAP mourns Gocham Taga’s demise

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) deeply mourns on the untimely demise of late Gocham Taga, West Kameng District Information & Public Relations Officer (DIPRO) who passed away on Monday morning after suffering a massive stroke.

He was being evacuated from Bomdila to Guwahati, but died on the way in Mangaldoi (Assam) early in the morning as per the sources. Late Taga was very sincere and dedicated officer of IPR department. The vacuum created due to his sudden demised cannot be filled soon. He was 48, and is survived by his mother, two brothers, wife and two sons.

CoSAAP Conveys its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and Pray for Eternal Peace of the Departed Soul. CoSAAP also appealed the State Govt. particularly the department of IPR to render immediate relief services including providing a compassionate appointment in govt. Job to the bereaved family member of Lt. Taga.