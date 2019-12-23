Arunachal: Cops rescue girl who eloped from Assam

Naharlagun

A minor girl, who had eloped from Assam was traced alongwith accused by capital police from kankarnallah, informed the police sources.

SDPO Naharlagun Rike Kamsi received a call from IC New Bongaigaon PS of Assam informing him that one Shyam Boral has eloped with a minor girl from Bongaigaon and their last tower location was somewhere in Naharlagun. In this regard, a case of kidnapping was registered at New Bongaigaon Police station.

Accordingly, under supervision of JK Lego, I/C SP Capital and Harsh Indora, Addl SP Capital, police team from NLG PS including R Kamsi, SDPO Naharlagun, K Yangfo OC PS NLG, L/SI M Yanya, SI Giogi Tape and others started working on the case to trace the location of Victim girl.

Three persons who were suspected to have knowledge of their whereabouts were brought at PS and interrogated. However they denied of having any knowledge.

Meantime, CDR were called but due to shutting down of Internet in Assam, the same could not be collected in time. Later, one of the three persons brought at PS earlier ran away and reached Bongaigaon.

He was detained there and once again interrogated wherein he revealed that one Shri Kushi, a tile mistry has the knowledge of location of the girl. Accordingly, the person was located and he led the police team to the location of the girl.

Finally on 21 Dec 2019, the victim girl along with accused Shyam Boral were traced. They were found sheltering in a rented house near Kankarnallah.

Later, after observing all the formalities, the girl was handed over to her relatives and accused to police team from Bongaigaon for further necessary action.