Arunachal: contractor cum social activist distributed masks to schools

Pasighat- While displaying a noble example for many others in contributing something back to the society, one Vidol Yirang, a contractor cum social worker distributed washable masks every schools of Mebo educational block today to fight against spread of COVID-19.

The masks were distributed to the headmasters/headteachers of Mebo Banggo and Monggu Banggo government schools who will further distribute the masks to their respective school students from Class I-VIII. In view of growing cases of COVID-19 positive patients in recent time the masks were distributed free of cost to the teachers and students so that school students and teaching communities are protected from infection of COVID-19.

Contractor cum social activist Vidol Yirang is son of Jongge Yirang, Dy. Director School Education, East Siang District. “I, on behalf of all the students and teachers community feel extremely grateful to Vidol Yirang for his generosity and having great concern for the students of Mebo educational block. We shall not forget the generous act shown to the students and teaching communities”, said one of the headteacher while receiving the masks from Yirang.