Arunachal: Contract doctors appeal state govt for regularization of their service

Itanagar: The United Contractual Doctors under National Health Mission (UCDNHM) demanded state government for regularization of presently serving doctors who have completed three years of their service.

Stating that “when the state government will actually plan to deliver on their promises of regularization and take responsibilities, UCDNHM said that all the doctors who are serving at different capacities should get atleast basic salary of Rs. 50 thousand. But unfortunately these doctors are getting salary of 23 thousand without any TA and DA which is an big insult to the doctor’s profession by the concern department.

Many doctors are working only with the hope that maybe the coming day will be a golden day for us but the department is not worried about our needs, said UCDNHM.

Since the doctors play a pivotal role specially during the pandemic in dispensing health care system to the most of rural areas of the state by employing doctors of different allied branches, the state government must care about the doctors community, appealed UCDNHM.

As a matter of fact even NHM doctors are all over the state serving tirelessly and engaged and contributing towards the fight against pandemic for the last few months not only defending the state and its people but also risking their life from managing the quarantine facilities or standing all day and night at the check gates to managing the OPD duties but demand of serving doctor was never listen and considered by the state government, said UCDNHM.

Currently there are around 132 contractual doctors under NHM out ofwhich 5 are allopathy , 43 dental surgeon, 11 Ayurveda and and 78 Heomopathy, informed UCDNHM.

Later on UCDNHM also questioned state government that are they allowed to hope for better future in the field and how long state government will take time to regularize the contractual workers?