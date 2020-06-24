Arunachal- Construction of Covid-19 hospital delayed inspite of Govt’s tall claims to complete soon

Midpu- There is inordinate delay in construction of a dedicated 35 bedded pre-fabricated Covid hospital here under Papum Pare district. Despite the tall claims of the government the hospital is yet to be ready till now and the graph of coronavirus (Covid-19) positive cases are also increasing.

The 35-bedded hospital is being constructed on a government plot near the mental health hospital. Each prefabricated cabin will accommodate five beds and altogether seven cabins will be installed making it into a 35-bedded Covid hospital.

Due to delay in arrival of prefabricated cabins the progress of work has been affected. The site engineer and contractor while talking to this daily informed that cabins are not arriving on time. “First two cabin arrived on May 25. Then another two on June 3.

After a gap of 21 days today one more arrived. If cabins keep on arriving like this, how can we complete work on time,” he questioned. He urged the health department to put pressure on the suppliers/manufacturer to deliver cabins on time for the betterment of state. The heavy downpour also add to challenges in working however it does not matter but it is a pandemic period and all need to deliver better services. Duo said.

The engineer made it clear that till all the cabins arrive they will not be able to complete the work. He added that once the entire cabin arrives, the hospital will be ready for use within 10 days. He also said other works like water connection and construction of septic tanks for toilets are already complete and the road leading to the hospital from the national highway has also been widened and proposal for CC pavement has been submitted.

Meanwhile the director health M Lego claimed that work has been affected due to heavy rainfall. He said work is progressing in full swing and the hospital will be ready soon.

Talking to media today at DHS Office, Naharlagun Dr. Lego inform that everyone has been associated and the work is in full progress however the inordinate delay are due to several reason which include heavy downpour, covid pandemic and protest made by the public of the area earlier.