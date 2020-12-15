Arunachal: Connectivity is my priority, Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara

GUMTO: Connectivity is one of the top priority sector of my assembly constituency. Said senior BJP leader and Doimukh MLA Tana Hali Tara.

Hali was addressing a party meeting at Emchi area today morning said that there are several work of development in the Doimukh circle but priority is the connectivity including road construction and construction of bridge connecting several area for better development and communication.

Several work or road and bridge construction are approved and several works are underway. Several rural roads are underway and hope once it is completed there will be better connectivity among the villages in boundary area without going to Assam. He said.

The road being under constructed in boundary area will serve connectivity to both the people living both side of boundary of Assam and Arunachal and this would pave the way for economic development. He said.

Hectic campaigning, public meeting and rally, door to door campaigning are being done in all the area of my assembly constituency and all the candidates are going well and hope all get elected.

Papum Pare BJP district Tarh Tallung, state BJP Secretary Tering Teri, ST Morcha President Hinyum Tachu, Gumto ZPM Candidate Nabam Vijaya among other address the meeting.