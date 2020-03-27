Arunachal CM welcomes center’s Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package

Itanagar

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has welcomed the center’s announcement of Rs 1.7 lakh crore relief package aimed at providing a safety net to those hit the hardest by the Covid-19 lockdown. Extending his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Khandu appreciated the sensible steps taken by Government of India to help all strata of the society in distress times.

“This has motivated people to be more resilient in their fight against COVID – 19” Khandu said.

Khandu while categorically highlighting the benefits that would be reaped by the people of the state from the economic package, stated that –

44660 beneficiaries under Ujjawala yojana will be getting free cooking gas (LPG) cylinders in next three months in the state.

2771 Self Help Groups of the state would reap the benefit of Collateral-free loan which has been doubled to Rs. 20 lakh.

48912 beneficiaries consisting of Senior Citizens, Poor Widows and Poor disabled of the state would get the benefit of ex-gratia of Rs. 1000 per month for three months.

148064 Women Jan Dhan Account holders in the state will get Rs. 500 per month for three months to run household during this period.

65000 farmers from the state shall receive Rs. 1000 as the first instalment of our top up amount announced in the budget in addition to the incentive of the centre for Rs. 2000.

Increased wages from Rs. 182 to Rs 202 for MNREGA will be reaped by MNREGA workers.

Prime Minister Garib Ann Yojna will ensure that each one will get an additional 5 kg rice or wheat per month in addition to the existing scheme. 1 Kg dal will also be given for free.

Health workers to get medical insurance cover of Rs. 50 lakh

Meanwhile, in a major decision, the state government shall provide Rs. 1000/- each to all the BPL families as one time assistance to cope up during this trying times. It shall cover 1,77,213 families and cost the state exchequer at Rs. 177213000 Cr. Another important announcement made on the day was to provide assistance to the families whose livelihood has been seriously affected due to the lockdown. DCs have been directed to identify these vulnerable population and provide assistance in form of either Ration or Cash.