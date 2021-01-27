Arunachal: CM reviews work progress of district hospitals

ITANAGAR- A review meeting of the up gradation and strengthening of the District Hospitals (DHs) of the state was held today under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

The meeting was Co- Chaired by Advisor to Minister (Health & FW) Goruk Pordung and Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar. Other members present in the meeting were Commissioner (Planning), Commissioner (PWD), Secretary (HCM), Secretary (Health & FW), Mission Director (NHM), DHS, CE (SID&P) and Jt. Director (P&D).

The meeting took stock of the status of various DH projects being funded through RIDF, NEC, NLCPR, SIDF and NHM and implemented through different executing agencies of the state Government. Total cost of the project was approximately Rs 400 Cr.

The CM took serious note of the delay in the implementation of works in spite of availability of funds for the project works. Timeline was fixed for the execution and completion of the construction works of DH Ziro, DH Aalo, DH Tezu, DH Khonsa, DH Roing, DH Basar, DH Boleng, DH Changlang, DH Namsai, DH Tato, CHC Mechuka, DH Pakke Kessang, CHC Seijosa, DH Raga, DH Bomdila, DH Longding and residential quarters for the medical staffs at DH Palin. March, 2023 was the timeline fixed for the completion of all the works. The meeting decided to fix the accountability to any official for the delay in this regard.

Installation of equipment for the DHs- Tawang, Bomdila, Ziro, Aalo, Tezu, Namsai, Changlang, Tirap, Seppa and Yingkiong was made ensured to be done by 20th February, 2020. DHs of Namsai and Tawang would be strengthened with CT scans by March, 2021.

Total 10 numbers of De-addiction Centres would be functionalized by March, 2021 with outsourcing to well experienced NGOs of the field.