Arunachal

Arunachal CM Pema Khandu tests positive for COVID-19

September 15, 2020
Itanagar:   Arunachal Pradesh  Chief Minister Pema Khandu has tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, September 15, he confirmed via a tweet.  Khandu further urged everyone who has recently come in contact with him to get tested for the virus.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu wrote “I had undergone Covid test RT-PCR and have tested positive for Covid19. I am asymptomatic and feeling healthy. However as per SOP and safety of others, I am self-isolating myself and request everyone who came in contact with me to adhere to the SOP,” Khandu wrote in a tweet informing about his COVID-19 positive status.

Itanagar

 

September 15, 2020
