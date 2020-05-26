Arunachal: CM Mourns 3 deaths due to landslides in Dibang Valley, grants ex-gratia

Itanagar- Arunachal Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed deep shock and sorrow over the loss of three lives from a single family at Arzoo village in Dibang Valley district due to landslide yesterday at 2 PM. Incessant rain for last couple of days that triggered landslides and flood have left trails of large scale devastation in the entire state.

Reportedly, an Idu Mishmi mother aged about 27 years and her two children, one son aged 7 years and a daughter aged 3 years were buried alive when their dwelling house came under the landslide.

Conveying his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members who fell prey to the nature’s fury, Khandu said that the State and it’s people are with the victims during this trying times. He announced immediate release of ex-gratia @ Rs. 4 lakhs each to next of kins of the deceased persons.

Assuring all possible support from the State Government, Khandu directed the district administration and the disaster management department to continuously monitor the situation.

Stating that the entire world is fighting COVID -19 pandemic, Khandu said, Arunachal has added problem of natural disaster every year. He appealed the people living in the low land areas to shift in safer places while requesting those residing in landslide prone areas to immediately get to safer locations. He issued directives to respective Deputy Commissioners and Disaster Management Department to monitor the situation on regular basis.