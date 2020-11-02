Arunachal CM Jal Jeevan Mission being implemented in the state

Arunachal- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today took a review of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) being implemented in Arunachal.

In a virtual conference with all the field officials of the PHE&WS department, Chief Minister assured the support of the state government for meeting the target of JJM coverage by 2023.

In a review made division wise, Chief Minister assessed the coverage of functional household tap connections (FHTC) for rural households and drinking water supply in schools and angandwadi centres. He also reviewed the status of formation of village water & sanitation committee (VWSC), preparation of village action plan (VAP) and on water quality testing in lab.

Chief Minister applauded the work performance of the department and requested for timely submission of utilization certificate for early release of pending funds. He also lauded the earlier performance by the department in achieving the target for Swachh Bharat Mission well ahead of the deadline, and hoped for similar achievement in JJM mission.

Taking note of the data entry delay by various field officials due to technical issues, Chief Minister urged them to seek immediate technical help, for data to be accurately reflected in the Integrated Management System (IMS) platform.

Stressing on the coverage of drinking water supply to all schools and anganwadi centres, Chief Minister asked the officials to have proper coordination with WCD and Education department for dovetailing of funds and identifying schools with enrolment that require the coverage.

Chief Minister also stressed on the formation of VWSC committee for formulation of action plan and for facilitating the third party monitoring. He noted that many districts are yet to form such a committee and requested them to form it at the earliest.

Earlier PHE&WS Minister Wangki Lowang also spoke in the meeting attended by Advisor to PHE&WS Minister Lokam Tassar, Chief Engineer PHED Tomo Basar and other officials from the department.