Arunachal CM hands over Petroleum Exploration Licenses to Vedanta Ltd

Itanagar

Chief Minister Pema Khandu today handed over the Petroleum Exploration Licenses (PEL) to Vedanta Limited for exploration of hydrocarbon resources in three exploration blocks in Arunachal Pradesh.

These three blocks are spread across 74.4 sqkm of area in the districts of Changlang, Tirap and West Siang.

The exploration in these blocks consists of two phases – initial exploration phase and subsequent exploration phase and the exploration period of each phase is of 3 years with a provision for additional one-year extension.

The grant of licenses for aforementioned blocks would lead to increase in the exploration activities in hydrocarbon sector in Arunachal. In course of time, these exploration activities will reveal the potential hydrocarbon reservoir of the state, which in turn would benefit the state in terms of revenue, employment and infrastructure development through CSR activities.