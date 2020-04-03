Arunachal CM, Governor and others condole the demise of PW Sona

Itanagar

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has deeply mourned the sad demise of former Deputy Speaker and Minister Pasang Wangchuk Sona, who breathed his last today morning.

In his condolence message to P D Sona, Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, son of Late Sona said “with extreme grief, I write to share the pain of losing a prominent personality of political history of Arunachal Pradesh, a first generation leader Late Pasang Wangchuk Sona. He was the Deputy Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and also Minister of State who left for his heavenly abode this morning at his residence at Mechuka.

Born in 1951 at Mechuka in Shi-Yomi district, Late Pasang Wangchuk Sona graduated from St. Edmund’s College Shillong at a time when his native place was considered as one of the remotest place without even road communication. He began his political career as Student Leader and held the post of the President Mechuka Student’s Union during 1965-67.

He got elected to the Second Legislative Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh in January 1980 and became the Deputy Speaker. During his second stint as MLA in 1990, he held important post of Deputy Chairman, State Planning Board. Being an intellectual, he led the society through various other social posts such as Treasurer All Arunachal Pradesh Buddhist Society, Chairman Mechuka Buddhist Society, Chairman Library Committee etc. After being elected for third time from the 33 Mechuka Constituency in 1995, Late Sona served the state as Minister of State, Mines and Minerals.

Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of late Shri Pasang Wangchuk Sona, father of Hon'ble Speaker @pasang_sona Ji who left for heavenly abode this morning. Late Sona served the state as former Minister & former Deputy Speaker. My deep condolences! pic.twitter.com/npXmx3r9sR — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 3, 2020

In his demise, our state has lost a first generation leader who led from the front. His work for the downtrodden and needy will always be remembered. I believe, leaving this mortal world will not diminish the love and affection showered on him by the people. The good soul will remain immortal.

I know this would be the most trying times for you and your family members. In this moment of grief; me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with you and share the pain inflicted on you by one of the greatest truths of life.

I pray Lord Buddha to bestow you with enough strength to bear this irreparable loss. May the soul of one of the first generation leaders of Arunachal Pradesh rest in peace in heavenly abode” the message further added.

Governor condoles the demise of PW Sona

The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) has condoled the demise of former minister Pasang Wangchuk Sona. The Governor said that in the demise of Sona, the State has lost a prominent political leader and great Arunachali citizen.

In his condolence message to Late Sona’s son, Pasang Dorjee Sona, Speaker, Arunachal Pradesh State Legislative Assembly, the Governor said that Late Pasang Wangchuk Sona was eminent social activist, who made immense contribution towards socio-economic development of the people and State in various capacities, during his long and distinguished political career. He was a public figure of distinction, a visionary and the pioneer of democratic values in Arunachal Pradesh, he said.

NPP Condolence message

In this hour of crisis, I, join all Arunachalis to pray to the Almighty to give you and other members of the bereaved family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. I also pray for eternal peace of the departed soul, the Governor said in his message.

Gicho Kabak State President NPP, Tapuk Taku NPP Legislature Party leader Nima Sangey Saling Vice-President & Spokesperson of National People’s Party (NPP) Arunachal Pradesh along with State office bearer expressed sadden and deep sense of condolence on the sudden demise of veteran Political figure P.W Sona former Minister and Deputy Speaker of Arunachal Pradesh.

The state National People’s Party (NPP) prayed to Almighty God for his eternal peace of departed soul and bestows strength to the bereaved family members to bear the irreparable loss cause to them.