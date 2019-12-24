Arunachal CM extends Christmas greetings

Itanagar

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has conveyed his greetings and best wishes on the joyous occasion of Christmas.

In a message on Christmas eve here this evening he said, “Amidst Christmas carols, mulled wine, mince pies and mounds of presents, may our hearts be filled with contentment and the unique feeling of joy that Christmas brings.”

Congratulating the believers of Lord Jesus, whose birth is celebrated on Christmas world over, Khandu observed that they along with their Churches have been influencing thousands of lives and inculcating ‘fear of god’ and discipline in the Arunachalee society.

He said, Christmas is the best time to express gratitude for the contributions made by the Churches and Christian organizations in the growth of education and health care across the region.

He also hailed Christmas as one of the most secular festivals of the country, which is celebrated by all with the same gusto.

“Christmas is a festival that strengthens the bond of brotherhood that we all share irrespective of our beliefs. May this Christmas unfold another new chapter in communal harmony, brotherhood and peace and prosperity of our beloved Arunachal Pradesh. Merry Christmas to all!” Khandu added.