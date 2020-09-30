Arunachal CM expresses concern over slow progress of several road projects in the state

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema khandu today expressed concern over the slow progress of several road projects and asserted defaulting parties should be held responsible. He directed the Rural Works Department (RWD) to call a meeting of all contractors engaged in construction of PGSY roads across the state and review the status of each road project.

Reviewing PMGSY progress in the state this afternoon, Khandu requested RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam to chair the meeting, preferably in October first week, and take report from the concerned contractors on status of each road project.

As per official records, 1311 roads measuring about 13868 kms have been sanctioned and 933 projects of 9744 kms have been completed till date. The union government has set a target of 4850 kms of PMGSY roads for the state for achieving in FY 2020-21.

“Call all contractors and let them explain in person challenges they are facing and the reasons for delay if any,” Khandu advised while pointing that unless Part 1 and 2 of the scheme are completed the state cannot go for Part 3, which will deprive several more villagers of connectivity.

Maintenance of PMGSY roads came up as one of the major challenges faced by the department. With the largest road network in terms of length, PMGSY roads, located in rural and remote terrains, are badly affected by the monsoons every year. However, for maintenance, funds are not easily available as it comes under state subject. Khandu sought a way out to resolve the issue from his officials under the leadership of the Chief Secretary.

While taking stock of the Miao-Vijayanagar PMGSY road, he assured to adjust gap funding for the road to the department. He suggested RWD to take up the road on priority and maintain continuity in construction. He was assured by the department officials that by end of March next at least SUVs and four-wheel drive equipped vehicles would reach Vijaynagar.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister along with Skill Development Minister Tumke Bagra also reviewed the status of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana.

They were informed that the Skill Development department has set a target of skilling 14434 persons by 2021. Till date at least 8631 persons have been trained of which, 4872 have been given placement.

As per data, ore and more youths are opting for training in electronics and hardware, followed by tourism and hospitality and media and entertainment.

The Chief Minister suggested the department to focus on high-end skill development especially in tourism and health care services.

He also asked the department to focus on providing training for excavator operators, call centers, etc, which have better scope of employment within the state in near future.