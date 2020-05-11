Arunachal CM discussed strategies to fight novel coronavirus pandemic

Itanagar- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today had a meeting with Arunachal Chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) to discuss on evolving better strategies to fight novel coronavirus pandemic in the fight.

The meeting discussed on procuring diagnostic machines such as TrueNat to enable for carrying out faster and effective way of testing. It recommended for rapid antibody tests as the main tool for mass screening and surveillance as interstate travelers bound to increase in coming days.

The meeting felt that use of cheaper, cost effective and quick rapid antibody test being viable to be installed in districts since it also involved less manpower.

The meeting also pitched for a robust health policy in the state that would give more teeth in fight against the virus and for better health services observing that pandemic has exposed many loopholes in the health system. It also discussed for a separate cadre for health sector for improved health environment.

The meeting further observed that home quarantine is not being properly adhered to and called for compulsory 14 days quarantine in govt or paid quarantine facilities. It mentioned that even after testing of negative, the interstate returnees must strictly follow quarantine protocols.