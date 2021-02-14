Arunachal: CM dedicates Zentek Skill Development Centre to the people of Tawang

TAWANG- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today dedicated the Zentek Skill Development Centre to the people of Tawang in presence of MLA Tsering Tashi and Zilla Parishad Chairperson Leki Gombu.

Speaking during the occasion, the CM said the state government is focused on skilling youths, as its importance will continue to grow in the coming days. He said the foundation for Make in India and Atmanirbhar campaign as announced by the Prime Minister rests solely on skilling.

The CM congratulated the department of skill development and the Zentek Education and Welfare Society for starting the new training centre. He said the centre presently has 60 students enrolled for the courses in plumbing and electrician and suggested inclusion of more trades in the future.

Appealing the youths to get enrolled in skill training courses, the CM said future belongs to those who have work skills. He said with the coming of hydropower projects in the district, employment and work opportunities will open up for people with work skills. Major components in hydropower development will be in construction, and the CM appealed to the youths to acquire necessary skills to find employment with the companies.

He said people’s perception on hydropower is also changing gradually in the district. Delegations from public and student communities have recently met him demanding that the construction of hydropower projects in the district be revived.

Informing about the initiatives by the state government in the skilling sector, the CM said that 5 ITIs are functional presently in the state, with 4 in completion stage and 5 more in the pipeline. He also informed that 55 units of training centres are fully functional across the state.

Under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana, the CM informed that about 15000 students have been trained in different skilling programmes, of whom many are working with PSUs, private companies and many of them self-employed. He further informed that under Chief Minister Yuva Kaushal Yojana, more than 200 students have also been provided training in the high-end skill sectors.

The CM also said preference will be given to people with work skills for skilled jobs, which earlier wasn’t in practice.