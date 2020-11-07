Arunachal CM condoles death of Techi Meena Lishi  

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu have condoled the untimely death of Techi Meena Lishi, wife of Roni Lishi, in a fatal accident near the block point at Karsingsa on November 5.

Techi Meena Lishi was serving as Accounts and Finance Secretary in Miss Arunachal Organization.

The Chief Minister, in a message, said that the news of the premature and unfortunate demise of Late Techi Meena Lishi, Accounts and Finance Secretary. Miss Arunachal Organisation, who met with a fatal accident, had come as a shocker to him.

”I am told that she was a very dedicated and hardworking member of Miss Arunachal Organisation Her role in nurturing young girls to stand for the society, encourage them to leave footprints of good work, will be remembered for a very long time. Her untimely demise has created a vacuum in the organisation and I personally believe that her absence will be felt in every given occasion,” he said.

“At this moment of grief, me, my family, colleagues in the government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with the bereaved family members and convey our deepest condolences. I pray to Lord Buddha to bestow the bereaved family with the strength to bear the irreparable loss. May her soul rest in eternal peace in heavenly abode,” he further said.

Ramesh Linggi, Director Youth Affairs, under whose aegis the calendar event Miss Arunachal is organized, while expressing his shock and sorrow over Techi Meena Lishi’s death said that she was a very hard working and dedicated member of the organization.

”Techi Meena Lishi’s sudden demise has come as a huge shock to the organization as she was a very important figure in running the organization. Team Miss Arunachal Organization expresses its deep sorrow and prays for the family and peace for the departed soul,” he said.