Arunachal: CM condoles death of Nabam Takey, father of former CM

ITANAGAR: Chief Minister Pema Khandu today condoled the death of Nabam Takey, father of APCC President, former CM and sitting MLA Nabam Tuki.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister said “The news came as a shocker to me. Late Takey was an influential and respected person from Sagalee region.

Late Takey was associated with grass root politics and had served as Gram Panchayat Member for three consecutive terms. He also served as Gaon Burah of Ompuli from 1978-1990.

I believe, leaving this mortal world will not diminish the love and affection showered on him by the people and his soul will remain immortal. So would his footsteps and the contributions made to the his region during his long and memorable career.

In his demise the state has lost a highly respectable senior citizen and a very good human being.

I know this would be the most trying times for the family members to cope with the irreparable loss, I hope my humble words of consolation would ease the grief even if a little.

In this moment of grief, me, my family, colleagues in the Government and people of Arunachal Pradesh extend our solidarity with you and share the pain inflicted on you, said the CM in his message.