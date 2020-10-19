Arunachal:  Clean Village, Green Village cum post lockdown Campaign for Covid-19 

Pangin- In its continuous efforts to give awareness for cleanliness and fight against the rapid spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the District, the Nehru Yuva Kendra Volunteers and Youth Club members of Pangin town, Yeksi and Bibok had organized Clean Village, Green Village and Covid-19 Campaign for post Lockdown Intervention at Pangin Town, Yeksi village and Bibok colony from 17th to 19th October ’20 respectively which was graced by Vijoy Tamuk EAC at Pangin, Tatem Jamoh HGB at Yeksi and Tapun Taki DYC at Bibok.

During these three days of continuous awareness campaign drive a total of six (6) new Youth Club / Self Help Group was formed and accordingly affiliated to Nehru Yuva Kendra Pasighat to carry forward the campaign to every nook and corner of the District,

Vijoy Tamuk EAC Pangin while participating in the campaign appreciated the efforts of Nehru Yuva Kendra Pasighat and appeal everyone to take responsibilities to further spread the message of cleanliness and stop stigmization of corona warriors, Tatem Jamoh HGB Yeksi also attended as chief guest at Yeksi Village.

During this three days awareness campaign a tree plantation, Masks Distribution was organized beside distribution of sports materials to the newly formed youth club of the area.

Miss Tomseng Taki Volunteers has explained the Dos and Don’ts of Corono Virus and also the volunteers has demonstrated how the conorovirus spreads and the ways to contain the spread of conoro virus in the society.

Tapun Taki District Youth Coordinator NYK Pasighat while distributing the masks appeals everyone to maintain social distancing, using of mask and regular washing of hand by soaps and to obey SOP guidelines strictly to community spreading of Conoro virus in the villages.