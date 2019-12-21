Arunachal: Classical dance workshop cum training inaugurated

Naharlagun

Indigenous Affairs department Director Tayi Taggu today inaugurated 15 days classical dance workshop cum training here at open hall of KV-I school campus this afternoon.

Taggu emphasis on learning of all types of dance and music which are part of life. He suggested for such training for other places so that the students and youths also got attachment with classical dances and music.

The workshop cum training is being organsied by Nrityangan Dance and Music Academy, Itanagar supported by North East Zonal Cultural Centre (NEZCC), Govt. of India, Dimapur in collaboration with department Art and Culture govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

KV-I MS Meena, Renowned Kathak Guru from Guwahati Bipul Das, Vijaya Shrivastava, Prabal Deka from Guwahati. Sukhdev Biswas from Shanskar Bharati, Itanagar, ND & M Academy Principal S Mukherjee among other eminent personalities were present including students and local residents.

A total of 60 students will be getting the training course will be held at Kalibari Complex (Kalibari Sangeet Samaj) E Sector, Naharlagun Arunachal Pradesh from morning 10 AM to 1 PM.