Arunachal: civil societies decided to impose lockdown in West Siang

Aalo- The members of civil society bodies and pressure group have decided to impose total lockdown in the West Siang district for a week starting from Monday onwards. The decision was taken after a meeting held here on Sunday which was attended by senior citizen, members of All Ato Paktu Ao Welfare Association (AAP AWS), Paktu ao Youth Welfare Association (PAYWA) and West Siang District Students (WSDSU).

In a release, they informed that decision was taken in view of rising case of Covid 19 in capital Complex and nearby area of the District.

“The one week lockdown from 20 to 26 July is being observed as preventive measures to stop the spreading of the virus and to enable the health department to trace out the huge numbers of returnees from other parts of the state to the district,” they stated.

Further the three organizations have announced that all the markets of West Siang District will be totally shutdown during the Lockdown.

“The govt. establishments, private institutions are requested to observe the bandh to stop the spreading of Covidl9 and in this regards intimation letter will be submitted to Deputy Commissioner Aalo on Monday. There will be no vehicular movements in the road during lockdown period,” they added.