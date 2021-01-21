Arunachal:  Chowna Mein urges power department to collect revenue online

ITANAGAR: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has urged the officers and officials of Power Department to gear up and make active participation and contribute to maximize the revenue collection through online payment of the bills. He said this while holding a review meeting with the Commissioner and Chief Engineers of Power Department along with the Advisor to Minister (Power), Balo Raja on the status of online payment of electricity bills.

He said that the motto of launching the online payment of electricity bills in 6 R-APDRP towns in Arunachal Pradesh is a part of the digital governance of the State Govt for the convenience of consumers and the department. He urged all the officers and officials of the department to encourage the consumers to avail the SMS and E-Billing Services for the convenience of consumers and the department citing that more online payment means more convenience for the department, “hence all of us should maximize the revenue collection through online”, he said.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer of Capital Electrical Division, Joram Lali through a power point presentation informed that the Customer Care Centre (Contact Centre/Call Centre) has been made operational since June 2020 for Electricity Consumers of 6 R-APDRP towns namely Itanagar, Naharlagun, Pasighat, Roing, Tezu & Namsai and online payment of bills was launched on 22nd July 2020.

He also informed that Customer Care Centre platform for remaining 3 R-APDRP towns namely Ziro, Daporijo & Aalo shall also be made operational once the online payment of these 3 towns are activated. He further apprised that consumers of 6 towns need not to visit Department Offices for any matters related to Power Supply, Electricity Bills, Meter Readings, Billings, etc. and they are availing the services by dialing Help Line Number “1912”. He further informed that development of Mobile App for Online Payment of electricity bills is in completion stage and shall be launched in the month of February 2021.

Till the month of December 2020, Dept of Power, GoAP has received a revenue collection of Rs 3,37,21,773 Cr through online payment in the 6 R-APDRP towns of the State, out of which, 2,34,58,234 was postpaid bills and 1,02,63,539 was prepaid bills.