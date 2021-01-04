Arunachal: Chowna Mein reviewes d the status of Miao-Vijoynagar PMGSY road

ITANAGAR: Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein reviewed the status of 157 km PMGSY road from Miao to Vijoynagar along with RWD Minister, Honchun Ngandam and Minister of UD, Food & Civil Supplies cum local MLA, Kamlung Mosang today.

Mein expressed dissatisfaction over the slow progress and undue delay in completion of this strategic road. He felt that justice has not been done to the people of Vijoynagar as we have promised them all weather road connectivity since the very beginning of their settlement in this remote administrative headquarter.

While assuring all possible support from the State Govt, he called upon the executing agencies and the contractors to expedite the construction work of the road by putting all resources together.

It was informed that the 157 km long PMGSY road was sanctioned in five parts. First part was sanctioned in the year 2014 and till now Part I (12.50km) & II (14.50km) had been completed and work under part III (34 km) & IV (80km) are in progress. The work under Part V is yet to be started.

Executing agencies have cited the difficult terrains coupled with landslides at several locations, marshy lands, unfavourable climatic conditions and short duration of working period as the main causes of the delay. They informed that the stipulated date of completion of the road is fixed on December 2021.

Among others, Secretary RWD, N T Glow, Chief Engineer (PMGSY), D Nyodu and EE RWD (Changlang), Nyamar Rike were also present in the meeting.