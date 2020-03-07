Arunachal: Chowna Mein meets the family members of Balijan Krisikro,

Wakro

Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein meets the family members of Balijan Krisikro, ex-Anchal Chairperson of Wakro today who went missing on 5th February 2020 somewhere from the Parshuram Kund area in Lohit District.

Mein expressed deep sorrow and extends his solidarity with the grieving family members. He said that the Govt is extending all possible support to the family in carrying out the search operation and also in investigation of the case.

He assured that no stone will be left unturned to unearth the cause behind the incident and to trace Shri Balijan Krisikro’s whereabouts. He informed that the case has been handed over to SIT and if situation demands, SIT will be reinforced to further expedite the investigation.

In a close door meeting with DCs and SPs of Lohit and Namsai District and few selected public leaders of the area, he urged the DC and SP of both the districts to further intensify the search operation rigorously beyond Lohit District in Anjaw and Namsai. He also asked them to extend all support and cooperation to SIT in thoroughly investigating the case in every angle so as to find out the clues at the earliest possible.

SP Lohit, D W Thongon informed that they received the first missing report of Shri Balijan Krisikro on 17th February and formal missing report was received from his son on 18th February 2020 and accordingly a Missing FIR No.02/2020 was registered in Wakro Police Station.

“Since then the Police and District Administration along with the public and local people of the area had been intensively carrying out the search operation and also look out notice of the missing person had been sent to all the SPs in India through Police Headquarters, Itanagar”, SP informed.

He also informed that additional force of one section Police personnel under the command of one Sub-Inspector stationed at Parshuram Kund for search operation had been formed on 19th February and the force is still stationed at Parshuram Kund till date. Call detail record of missing person, some other mobile numbers and Bank accounts were analyzed and dump data of the area where missing person’s vehicle was parked was also collected and analyzed.

He further informed that rigorous search operation of missing person was carried out with the help of a sniffer dog of 20 Madras Regiment, Chowkham at Parshuram Kund area. People from all Govt Departments, Public of Wakro and Medo area also joined the massive search operations.

Drone cameras were also used along the river sites and aerial search with the help of Helicopter were also carried out from Alubari bridge point along the river beds, khado area, Turung area, Mawai area and helipad area of Parshuram Kund on 23rd February 2020.

A regular case of kidnapping was registered vide Wakro PS Case No.05/2020 U/S 365 IPC on 01/03/2020 and the case was handed over to SIT on 02/03/2020. He further said that the search operation will be continued and investigation is on by the SIT and assured his full cooperation and support till it arrives to a logical conclusion.

Meanwhile, the aggrieved family members have expressed their gratitude to the State Govt, District Police & Administration, Paramilitary forces, local communities, public, student bodies and all the well wishers for standing with the family and for extending support and cooperation in this hour of trying times.

They further appealed for further cooperation and thorough investigation of the case so as to come to a logical conclusion at the earliest possible.

Among others, DC Namsai, Bijoy Talukdar, DC Lohit, Prince Dhawan, SP Lohit, D W Thongon, DSP Namsai, Sepraj Perme, EAC Wakro, Horki Diyum and Inspector SIT, N Lali accompanied Deputy Chief Minister during his visit.