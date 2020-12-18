Arunachal: Chowna Mein inspects Mora Tenga Micro Irrigation Project at Chowkham

CHOWKHAM: Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein inspected the Mora Tenga Micro Irrigation Project at Chowkham today. Constructed in the year 1981, this MIP is said to have the largest Gross Command Area of 1400 Hectare & Culturable Command Area of 1200 Hectare in the State. He also surveyed the damaged intake point and channels caused by siltation over the years.

Water Resource Department, Namsai Division has submitted a proposal for construction of a new intake point and for renovation of the damaged channels under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana.

He also inspected the under construction Multi-purpose community hall at Chowkham. The community hall is spacious enough to incorporate 3 badminton courts inside the hall.

Mein said that once completed, the multi-purpose community hall will facilitate youths of the area to engage themselves in indoor games and to keep themselves away from the unwanted activities like addiction to drugs and alcoholism.

Later, he also visited Newlong Resort at the bank of a river run by a local entrepreneur, Chow Shukawa Chowphoo. He was obliged to see the local entrepreneur employing local youths as Chefs, three among them are specialist in Chinese, Korean and Arunachali Khamti dishes.

He was accompanied by the Govt Officials and Public Leaders of the area.