Arunachal: Chowna Mein inspected football ground at Chongkham

Chongkham

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein accompanied by Chau Zingnu Namchoom and members of Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) led by its Honorary Secretary Kipa Ajay today inspected the football ground at Chongkham.

Among others, DC Namsai Bijoy Talukdar, SP Namsai Ankit kr Singh, APFA State Coordinator Orin Lego, Executive Member APFA Arun Tamut and officers from various departments were also present.

Mein announce that the official launch of INDRAJIT NAMCHOOM ARUNACHAL LEAGUE rechristened from Arunachal Super League (ASL) is going to be held at Namsai district on January 26, 2020.

Mein expressed happiness that this is for the first time that Arunachal is going to host this coveted football league, which will be organized by the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, is staged in memory of legendary footballer and former India captain Late Indrajit Namchoom.

He added that the league is in commemoration and honour of Late Indrajit Namchoom who was one of the renowned and legendary footballer from state who captained the India Football team and played many International Football matches for the country.

“Though it got bit late to recognize a man of such great stature, the initiative of APFA to honour and recognize Late Namchoom is praiseworthy and commendable and has come at the right time,” said Mein.

Mein added that Namchoom was a highly valuable footballer of yesteryear with an imposing physical presence, leadership qualities and aerial abilities. He was an individual who showed why football received such a prestigious tag in the North East.

“Many youngsters of today’s generation may not know of Indrajit Namchoom, he is known as the ‘pathfinder in sports’ and considered the first ever sporting hero of Arunachal Pradesh in the truest sense,” said Mein and further added that Namchoom was very popular in entire Assam who would be still the first Arunachalee to represent India in an international football tournament, way back in 1964 and perhaps, the first one from Arunachal Pradesh to represent India in any international event.

According to the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association, the INDRAJIT NAMCHOOM ARUNACHAL LEAGUE would feature six teams, the matches of which would be held at Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy Ground, Chimpu, Itanagar and the date of commencement of final round will be from 1st February 2020.

The top clubs from 1st edition of ASL 2017 will automatically qualify for the league whose format would be on league cum knockout and rest of the 1 (one) spot will be from qualifying round to be played in the month of December.

The matches will be played on four day a week i.e on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday informed Honarary Secretary Kipa Ajay.

Earlier, Mein with members of APFA also visited the places where legendary Namchoom had spent his childhood and met with relatives to inform them about the football tournament to be organized in the state in memory of late Indrajit Namchoom.

Later, Mein also inspected the construction of mini indoor stadium at Chongkham and directed the officers to complete the work on time.