Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates VKV Namsai

Namsai

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Monday inaugurated the VKV Namsai, the 40th VKV of Arunachal Pradesh in the presence of Minister RWD Honchun Ngandam.

While speaking on the occasion the Deputy Chief Minister acknowledged the contribution made by VKVs in Arunachal Pradesh.

Mein said VKVs imparts man making and nation building education stressing all round development of the children.

He added VKV is one of the reputed educational institutions catering the educational needs across the nation. It is my privilege to inaugurate the VKV at Namsai. Starting a VKV in Namsai and dedicating it to people is indeed a cherished and deserving work that had been done by local legislator Chau Zignu Namchoom.

He stated that state government accords top priority to education sector and called to ensure quality education at the grassroots level.

“Better quality education has to be taught in the base itself to provide bright future to our students,” added Mein.

He said that Arunachal Pradesh Teachers’ Transfer & Posting Policy 2020 has been implemented to ensure the need-based distribution of teachers in the state.

Mein said he is deeply concerned about the growing drug menace in the district and exhorted the VKV Namsai to conduct anti-drug awareness program in the district to sensitize the students and parents so that they take up a pioneering role in creating an atmosphere where drug abusers and peddlers will have no place in society.

Mein lauded the effort of VKVs for protecting, preserving and promoting the indigenous culture and tradition in the state.

To the delight of everyone, Mein announced to post one Khamti language teacher in VKV Namsai to keep the traditional values, local dialect and culture alive.

The Deputy Chief Minister exhorted the students to excel in academic and other spheres, to script history through their lives. He asked the students to resolve to do something significant, apart from excelling in studies.

He assured to provide necessary support to VKV institutions in the state.

Minister RWD Honchun Ngandam said that Namsai is a growing dist and comparatively leading in all spheres. Rest of the district should learn from Namsai district.

He called upon the students to develop self-confidence and equip themselves to take the nation to greater heights.

He urged the students to follow the philosophy and ideals of Swami Vivekananda for which he lived and worked and could be a great source of inspiration for the Youth.

MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom congratulated the people of Namsai District on the occasion and mentioned the contributions of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Late CM Kalikho pul and Former Chief Minister Nabum Tuki with whose blessings the dream of having a VKV school in the district has come true.

He also mentioned the contributions of Minister RWD Honchun Ngandam who was also the former education minister without whose contributions this wouldn’t have materialised. He stressed on the importance of education for overall development of the district and urged that Khampti language be introduced in the curriculum of schools in order to preserve local language among the younger generation. He also thanked the VKV alumni for putting so much effort in order to make the programme a successful one.

Joint Secretary VKVAPT Rupesh Mathur informed the gathering about the various activities undertaken by Vivekananda Kendra in Arunachal Pradesh.

The students of VKV Tafragam and Namsai performed band display, lezim display, traditional dance and a patriotic song on the occasion.

Earlier, DCM unveiled the inauguration slab amidst Buddhist chants.

VKV Alumni Namsai presented statue of Swami Vivekananda to the visiting dignitaries.

The others present in the occasion included Venerable Monk Aggaddhama, Abbot of Pariyatti Sasana Buddha Vihara Namsai, MLA Lekang Jummum Ete Deori, former commissioner Tape Bagra, DC Namsai Bijoy Talukdar, DIG (E) Take Ringu, SP Namsai Ankit Singh and many officers from the Administrative and Engineering Departments along with Public Leaders.