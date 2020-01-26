Arunachal: Chowna Mein inaugurates Indrajit Namchoom Arunachal League 2020

Namsai

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein officially launched the Indrajit Namchoom Arunachal League 2020, at a glittering function held at Multipurpose Cultural hall here today. The football league is organized in memory of legendary footballer of yesteryears, Indrajit Namchoom who was also popularly known as the Pathfinder in Sports.

The Deputy Chief Minister and Chief Patron for the upcoming league expressed happiness and said that though late but the Arunachal Pradesh Football Association (APFA) has recognised his contributions to football and on the occasion of 71st Republic Day, 2020 the Indrajit Namchoom Arunachal League is launched at Namsai which is envisaged to be the top football tourney in the state. The formal kick off of the league has been scheduled for 12 February next at the Sangey Lhaden Sports Academy, Chimpu, added Mein.

DCM shared that Indrajit from humble beginnings being born in rustic life, went on to create a niche for him and the region in the arena of football during the latter part of 50’s and 60’s.

Mein gave a brief history of Indrajit Namchoom’s life growing up in Chongkham village where he had his primary education and thereafter being sent to Guwahati for further studies where he was exposed to the game of football.

He added that Indrajit went on to play for major clubs in Guwahati including the Guwahati Town Club subsequently being made the captain of the Indian Junior team. He also led the Indian Team in Saigon.

Mein also recalled many players from Namsai district who had played football and created a niche for themselves including his elder brother late Sujit Gohain Mein.

Mein termed Namsai district as a cradle of many such great footballers and said it is still home to many budding and talented players who were lurking to find a proper platform.

He appealed, MoS (independent) Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju, to sanction one out of the twelve sanctioned football stadiums at Namsai to be named after Late Indrajit Namchoom.

Mein exuded confidence that provided such sporting facility comes up, the area can still produce more such sporting figures for national as well as international levels.

Mein also said that during the kick-off of the league, more former teammates and contemporaries of the late footballer will be invited from Assam.

During the launch the eldest son of Late Indrajit Namchoom, Dr. Anand Namchoom was present along with his extended family.

Dr. Anand described his father as a person who started from humble beginnings from Chongkham village who went on to make a mark in football and later becoming a bureaucrat and still later on plunging into active politics and also becoming a minister. Indrajit Namchoom is the first minister of sports and youth affairs from sporting background in the state. Noticeably, it was both rejoicing as well as emotional moment for Dr. Anand as he concluded his speech with “well done APFA, thank you”.

A short promo for the league was also screened during the ceremony.

Former teammates and friends of Indrajit Namchoom were also present to witness the historic occasion.

Dr. Girish Phukan recalled late Namchoom as a bosom friend and how they had played together in their earlier days. Another teammate who himself a football star in his days Tusen Borah termed Indrajit Namchoom as an institute and credited his imbibing the art of footballing from him.

Borah was all praise for the humbleness, charm and magnificent character of the legendary footballer. He also shared many personal moments attached with Indrajit Namchoom and his close observations of the popularity of the now no more football legend.

Borah shared that it was on the calling of Indrajit Namchoom that he had gone to Guwahati where he too made a mark in football.

Secretary APFA, Kipa Ajay and President of Namsai District Football Association Chow Mahajini Choupoo also spoke and highlighted on the

The Champions trophy and official ball for the league was also launched by DCM, MLA Namsai, MLA Lekang, Members of APFA and late Indrajit’s Namchoom family members during the ceremony.

Earlier, APFA members also felicitated the family members of Late Indrajit Namchoom.

Later, the members of APFA led by its Secretary Kipa Ajay presented a jersey bearing no 7 to Late Indrajit eldest son, Dr Anand Namchoom. Jersey No 7 was adorned by Anand’s father during two international championship held in Saigon (Vietnam) and Malaysia in 1964.

Also, an exhibition match was played between the DCM XI and APFA XI, where eldest son of late Indrajit, Dr Anand Namchoom also played.

Among others, present on the occasion were MLA Namsai Chau Zingnu Namchoom, MLA Lekang Jummum Ete Deori, Former MLAs C.K.Manpoong and Nang Sati Mein, all family members and relatives of late Indrajit Namchoom, DC Namsai Bijoy Talukdar, DIG ( East) Take Ringu and SP Namsai Ankit Singh.