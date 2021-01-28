Arunachal:  Chowna Mein inaugurates Dialysis Unit at Namsai District Hospital

NAMSAI: Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein inaugurated a Dialysis Unit while MLA Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom inaugurated a Tuberculosis Centre at Namsai District Hospital today in presence of Lekang MLA, Smt Jummum Ete Deori.

DCM in his inaugural speech said that before the Covid-19 pandemic, health care facilities were minimal in the State and the 9 months long pandemic has made us realized the importance of health care facilities. He informed that the State Govt has taken a mission to upgrade the infrastructure of all the District Hospital to improve the health care facilities with a massive investment of Rs 400 Crores across the State. He said that Namsai District Hospital will also be upgraded in the same line with investment of Rs 24 Crore which would be funded under RIDF, he added.

He further said that Dialysis Unit in Namsai District Hospital was a long felt need of the people of the area as the people of Namsai and adjoining districts have to travel to Assam for such treatment which involve huge expenses. He said that the Dialysis Unit at District Hospital, Namsai established under Prime Minister National Dialysis Program will benefit the people of 8 districts of Eastern Arunachal namely, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Lohit, Namsai, Changlang, Tirap and Longding Districts. He also said that with the opening of Tuberculosis Centre in the District Hospital, Namsai has joint rest of the nation in the mission to eradicate the tuberculosis by 2025 as envisioned by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.

Namsai MLA, Chau Zingnu Namchoom and Lekang MLA, Jummum Ete Deori also spoke on the occasion.

Among others, DC Namsai, R K Sharma, State Epidemiologist, Dr L Jampa and DMO Namsai, Dr Nang Surya Namchoom were also present on the occasion.