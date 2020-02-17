Arunachal: Chowna Mein holds Pre-Budget Consultative Meeting

Itanagar

As a part of making budget preparation a participatory one, Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein held the first Pre-Budget Consultative Meeting with the executive members of Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW), Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society, Arunachal Pradesh Chamber of Commerce & Industries and Community Based Organizations here at State Civil Secretariat today.

Chairing over the meeting, Mein said that our Govt is a participatory one and efforts are on to involve all the stakeholders in the development process. He welcomed suggestions and valuable inputs from the members present to be considered to be incorporated in the State Budget 2020-21.

He lauded the inputs and suggestions put forward by the representatives of APSCW, APPWWS, APCC&I and Community Based Organizations of Mishmi and Bugun Communities present in the meeting. He said that their suggestions will be widely consulted with the concerned departments/agencies and would be incorporated in the ensuing State Budget 2020-21, if found feasible. He also said that similar pre-budget consultative meetings will be held with other CBOs of the State.

Meanwhile, the members present while actively participating in the pre-budget consultative meeting has submitted their suggestions to be incorporated in the State Budget 2020-21.

They praised the initiative of the State Govt citing that the Jan Bhagidari Scheme has paved the way for the common citizens to be part of the budget process and termed it as a solid example of transparent and participatory governance. They expressed their thankfulness to the Govt for inviting and giving them such opportunities to participate in Pre-Budget discussion.

They have also expressed their gratitude to the Finance Minister for incorporating many of their earlier suggestions in the State Budget citing it as a historic one in the State of Arunachal Pradesh.

Among others, Secretary Finance, Y W Ringu and Secretary Planning & Investment, Himanshu Gupta were also present in the meeting.

It is also pertinent to mention here that the State Govt have invited suggestions from all chores of lives from the valuable citizens of the State to be part of the budget making and contribute in the State building. One can visit the website www.arunachalbudget.in and submit their suggestions to take our motherland to new heights of prosperity and development.