Arunachal: Chowna Mein graced the 45th Nyokum Yullo Festival

Chayang Tajo

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein graced the 45th Nyokum Yullo Festival here today.

Mein highlighted that the state government is taking every possible measures to protect, preserve and promote the rich cultural heritage of the State and the indigenous local dialects.

He termed the Govt as a participatory one where efforts are being made to involve all the stakeholders in the development process and accordingly have invited suggestions for the State Budget 2020-21 and held pre-budget consultative meetings with various Community Based Organizations of the State.

Mein said that government have formulated long term and short term strategic plans for bringing all round development in the state.

He said government has bought various transformational reforms for overall development of the state and announced that government will not tolerate corruption in any form and action would be initiated immediately against those culprits involved in corrupt practices.

He called to inculcate a ‘Team Arunachal’ spirit.

Mein said the celebration of the Nyokum festival is a good opportunity for the community to come together and pass on the ethos and values of rich culture to the next generations.

“Like all festivals of Arunachal Pradesh, Nyokum Yullo provides an opportunity to the members of the Nyishi community to display the unique cultural richness and traditional heritage of their community,” said Mein.

He mentioned that Arunachal is a multi-cultural State where cultural diversity and pluralism in the State is the singular hallmark and the foundation of unity and integrity.

He hoped that the celebration of the indigenous festival of the State will provide a platform for developing better understanding and appreciation of different cultures among communities.

Mein believes that the indigenous festival would steer-in unification and brotherhood amongst different communities of the State.

“The Nyishi’s being one of the major communities of the State has the onus to shoulder responsibilities and act as elderly brother for other communities,” stated Mein.

He informed that the Department of Indigenous Affairs was created and the schemes on digital documentation of old traditional practices were taken up to preserve, promote and protect the rich documents of various tribes of state.

He further announced to strengthen the department of Indigenous Affairs.

He said that government has introduced indigenous local dialects as the third language in the Govt Schools.

He informed that there is no deaths of talents in the state and government is doing everything to provide better platforms to this talents to excel in their respective fields.

He called upon the young generation to stay away from drugs in order to progress in life. He encouraged the students to excel in their lives and develop a competitive spirit to be able to make a mark at various level in order to bring fame to the state and country.

Mein said it is high time to impress upon the central government to help solve the issues and bring development in the border areas of the state.

Mein said that in our neighbouring country re-population is happening in their border areas whereas in our state de-population is happening rapidly.

“Something needs to be done seriously so that people stop migrating from border areas,” he added.

Mein announced to develop the old hostel building of Vivekananda school and assured to also provide a new hostel block and teachers quarters for Vivekananda school at Chayang Tajo the foundation of which was laid recently by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister of State (independent charge), Ministry of Youth Affairs And Sports, Kiren Rijiju.

He announced to develop the transmission and distribution line for evacuation of power from 2X100KW Rapo MHS which will cover seven villages of the area. He asked the concerned department to submit the proposal at earliest to him.

He lauded the efforts of officers posted at Chayang Tajo power department for electrifying 70 households at Pipu CO headquarter and enroute villages recently from the state scheme. It is for the first time that the Pipu village was electrified and the villagers saw the light after many years.

He also announced to provide labour Barack at Chatang Tajo.

Earlier, Mein inaugurated the Water treatment plant for Chayang Tajo township. He also visited and inspected the Vivekananda School and interacted with principle to know the issues and problems faced by the school. He also inspected the government polytechnic college at Chayang Tajo.

Mein assured the people of Chayang Tajo that to improve the mobile connectivity and banking services in the area, he would soon hold a meeting with Chief Secretary and local MLA Chayang Tajo to resolve the issue at earliest. He said that he would impress upon various mobile services providers to install mobile towers to improve the call and internet services at Chayang Tajo.

On the two-point memorandum submitted by the Nyokum Yullu celebration committee, Mein assured to look upon to resolve the issues at the earliest.

MLA Kalaktang Dorjee Wangdi Kharma and MLA Chayang Tajo Hayang Mangfi also spoke on the occasion.

Mein also released the Nyishi audio album, Sillo Sangcha on the festive occasion.

The Nyokum Yullo celebration committee also facilitated the pioneer of their society, Choma Yangfo who was the first Chairman of Nyokum Yullo festival who had immensely contributed for the welfare of the society and Nyokum festival at Chayang Tajo.

Earlier, Mein was accorded rousing reception by the local people.

Various cultural tropes enthralled the gathering with their graceful dances.