Arunachal: Chowna Mein concern over 3G Internet services in remote areas

Itanagar- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein had a fruitful discussion with Major General Sanjiv Chauhan, AVSM, General Officer Commanding(HQ), 2 Mountain Division, Dinjan, Ravindra Singh Yadav, , Commissioner to Governor, Colonel Milan Patnaik, Commanding Officer, 2 Mountain Division Signal Regiment and Arung Siram, General Manager, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (AP) through a video conferencing regarding the sharing of Optical Fibre Cable in remote areas of the State to facilitate 3G internet services for administrative convenient.

Mein laud the Indian Army for their services to the people of this strategically located State. He said that there have been cordial relations between the local people and the army personnel since time immemorial and added that the presence of Indian Army has helped to maintain the security and integrity of the State.

Mein said that due to the difficult terrain of the State, remote areas have been facing difficulties in road surface communication as well as in internet services. He opined that if the Indian Army and BSNL work in close coordination, this network problem can be improved to a great extend. He commended the efforts of both the Indian Army and the BSNL for coming to an agreeable solution for sharing of OFC and to extend 3G internet services to the remote areas viz., Hailong, Walong, Chaglagham, Hawai, Kibithoo in Anjaw District, Anini in Dibang Valley District and Mechuka in Shi-Yomi District.

It will greatly help the District Administrations and the Govt departments that need digital services in time of emergency as well as for updating their digital data. He also said that it will go a long way in bringing Digital India to the remote areas of the country as envisaged by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Mein also said to extend all possible support from the State Govt to the Indian Army and the BSNL for the said purpose. He also thanked the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Brig (Dr) B. D. Mishra (retired) for his initiative in this regard.

Meanwhile Major General Sanjiv Chauhan said that the Indian Army are always here to help the people of the State and is ready to provide rural network communication in difficult areas. He said that in case of any emergencies during this COVID19 pandemic, the civil administration can use their VSAT for communication. He also informed that besides sharing of OFC for extension of 3G services to Namsai, Lohit and Anjaw Districts, such facilities will also be extended to Dibang Valley, Changlang, Longding and Tirap Districts of Arunachal Pradesh in the eastern sector.

GM BSNL, Arung Siram have informed that there is smooth coordination between Indian Army and BSNL in maintaining Optical Fibre Cable network in remote areas of the State. He said that as soon as the OFC is shared by the Indian Army, BSNL will commission the 3G services.