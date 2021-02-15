Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends Tamladu festival at Wakro

WAKRO- Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein while attending the colourful Tamladu festival of Mishmi tribe here today advocated for preserving the age-old traditional system, practices and rituals.

He called upon the youth to remain conscious of their rich culture and ethos to carry it forward.

Against the backdrop of the attenuating influence of our tribal culture, it is important that our age-old traditional heritage is protected and preserved, he emphasised.

He informed that State government will facilitate for preservation of cultural identity and to keep alive the age old culture and traditions of tribal communities.

Mein said that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 37.87 crore for the facelift of Parshuram Kund pilgrimage site in Lohit district.

Parshuram Kund which is one of the most sacred place is visited by a large number of pilgrims throughout the year and it’s facelift will boost the sources of livelihood of the locals and lead to the socio-economic development of the area, he added.

Advocating for ‘vocal for local’, Mein called upon the district administration to promote the Parshuram mela to showcase the rich legacy of indigenous products, be it handicrafts, handlooms, and other produce of the various tribal communities to boost the economic activities of the area.

While congratulating the newly elected PRI members of his constituency, Mein sought their cooperation and contribution for the upliftment and development of the district.

He announced that he will leave no stone unturned in the development of the area.

While lauding the idea mooted by DC Lohit to create and develop green belts in the Lohit district, Mein declared to convert into green belt the area near the Kongmu Kham (Golden Pagoda) in Namsai district.

Mein urged the deputy commissioner of Lohit to put a blanket ban on fishing and hunting in the district for a period of one year so that the resources can be replenished.

He also appealed the gathering to shoulder responsibility of protecting and preserving natural vegetation, wildlife, rivers and aquatic life.

DC Lohit Marge Sora, ZPC Lohit, Smti Dasula Krisikro also spoke on the festive occasion.

Secretary CALSOM (Wakro) Solemso Ama highlighted the aims and objectives of the Tamladu festival.

Colourful cultural presentation were other highlights of the event.

The martial art demonstration by Lohit Karate Association stole the limelight of the festival.