Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends DLMC review meeting

NAMSAI: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Sunday attended the 2nd District Level Monitoring Committee (DLMC) cum review meeting convened at District Secretariat Namsai.

The meeting was chaired by Divisional Commissioner (East) P.S Lokhande who is also the Commissioner Planning and Investment which was attended by MLA Lekang , Jummum Ete Deori, DC Namsai, DC Lohit, SP Namsai, SP Lohit, and HODs of various departments .

DCM while urging to prioritise tourism sector in the district emphasised on the scope for setting up a botanical garden, trekking site and other recreational units.

“Tourism businesses which are in harmony with nature and progressive entrepreneurs should be encouraged. The untapped areas in the district need to be identified to tap its full potential ”, he said.

He opined on the investment scope from companies which can be facilitated by now improved power sector in Namsai.

Divisional Commissioner Lokhande hailed the District for its outstanding performance and rapid development.

He sought cooperation from Officers in the district to match up with the visionary leadership of DCM, Chowna Mein.

In his message to the HODs, he asked not to work in silos but as a team and to avail innovative ideas of PPP in areas required.

Touching the subject of Jal Jeevan Mission, he urged to take up the matter on a priority basis.

He also spoke on the need of a value addition unit for agri and allied sectors and ensured to complete the proposed projects of Spice Park and Mini food park within two years.

Giving his opening remarks, DC Namsai said that district is making remarkable progress in the fields of Commerce, Tourism and Education.

While talking about the visionary plans of DCM, DC Namsai emphasized for political will and bureaucracy to run on the same wavelength for best outcomes of the district.

HODs of various department elucidated the status of their developmental works and projects through PowerPoint presentations. They further apprised about the issues faced and the proposals for a way forward.

ADC Lohit also briefed the chair on Development Perspective of Lohit district through a power point presentation.

The team then in a field visit assessed various completed and ongoing project sites in the district.