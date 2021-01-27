Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends DLMC meeting of Namsai dist

NAMSAI- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein attended the 3rd quarter of District Level Monitoring Committee Meeting of Namsai District at DC Office here today. In his opening remark, he said that a reform has been brought in the planning process citing that parachuting of schemes are being discouraged rather effort has been made to make the planning process begin from the grass root level.

He said that due to Covid-19 pandemic, budget announcement for the current financial year could not be implemented but he exuded hope that in the coming financial year, the budget announcement would be implemented.

Citing Namsai as the fastest growing district in the State, he urged the Govt officers to perform and help in making Namsai District as a model district. He further said that Namsai district has the potential to become the commercial hub besides an educational and tourist hub.

Reviewing the progress of ongoing developmental activities in Namsai, he urged the district monitoring team to strictly monitor the implementation of works and to see that projects are being implemented as per the specifications mentioned in the DPRs.

Namsai MLA, Chau Zingnu Namchoom said that it is through such meeting we get an opportunity to interact with the District Officers and also become aware of the progress of various developmental schemes being implemented in the district.

He said that the district have a very competent team under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner, Namsai and all the projects under aspirational district is also being implemented satisfactorily. However, he sought for release of fund to expedite the remaining works where the progress of works could not be made further due to paucity of fund due to Covid-19.

Lekang MLA, Jummum Ete Deori also seek the cooperation of HoDs and the Govt officers for successful implementation of the schemes for speedy development of the district.

DC Namsai, R K Sharma in his welcome speech said that DLMC meeting were supposed to be held in every 3 months but due to the lockdown and pandemic this year, various developmental activities could not be carried out on time. However, he said that the work has restarted recently and asked the HoDs to present the actual progress report with geotagged photograph.

HoDs of various departments presented the status of centrally sponsored schemes, CM’s flagship programmes, State plan and MLA LAD Fund schemes through power point presentation.