Arunachal: Chowna Mein announces Parshuram Kund Mela a calendar event to boost spiritual tourism  

Parshuram kund (Arunachal Pradesh )

Enthused by huge footfall of pilgrims at Parshuram Kund, a shrine of all-India importance located in the lower reaches of the Lohit River, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Tuesday announced to make the Parshuram Kund Mela a calendar event to boost spiritual tourism.

He said that state government is contemplating to promote Parsuram Kund, a holy pilgrimage site in Lohit district, as one of the religious hotspots of the state.

Mein was on a physical survey with the officers of Lohit and Namsai district to inspect the tourist lodge, pilgrims guest house, transit hospital, mela office, police out post and other various infrastructures at festival site. He also inspected the newly constructed approach road to Lord Parshuram temple.

Mein also inaugurated the health camp and food stall set up by CRPF and LED screen at the festival site. Earlier, Mein accompanied by MLAs of Namsai, Lekang and Anjaw, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Jummum Ete Deori, Dasanglu Pul and former legislator of Chongkham Chow Tewa Mein offered prayer and obeisance at the temple of Lord Parshuram.

Mein informed that he has directed the district administration of Lohit & Namsai to prepare a blueprint to make the religious event one of the biggest-ever and establish it as an annual calendar event at the national and international level as thousands of pilgrims visit this place in winter every year from near and far, especially on the Makar Sankranti day for a holy dip in the sacred kund.

He added that this festival would also provide livelihood opportunities for the local which would focus on the business activities for better economic generation for rural tourism.

DCM directed the district administration to create a scope for creating facilities for trekking from Tezu to glow lake which takes one day, hiking and river rafting and angling on the river Lohit.

He lauded the efforts and dedication of district administration for tirelessly working round the clock in providing better services and easy access to the pilgrims at the kund and leaving no stone unturned to make the festival a great success.

He also interacted with shopkeepers, pilgrims and Sadhus at the festival site and enquired on their experience about the festival.

DC Namsai Bijoy Talukdar, SP Lohit DW Thongon among others accompanied DCM to the festival site.

Parasuram Kund, nestled in the lower reaches of Lohit River in Lohit district of has been regarded as holy place for Hindu devotees. Every year in the month of January, the devotees from abroad and country thronged the Kund to take a holy dip in the river, and has its own importance.

The legendary beheading of his mother by Parashuram and eventual penance followed by taking a bath in the so called Brahma Kund, has added religious significance.