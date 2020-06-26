Arunachal: Chown Mein attends “MILAAP- A day with Roing Police”

Roing- Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein attended a program called “MILAAP – A Day with Roing Police” organized by the Roing Police of Lower Dibang Valley District to mark the occasion of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at Roing today.

Mein lauded the efforts of Roing Police towards eradication of drug menace by forming Anti-Drug Squad Unit and counseling and sending addicted youths to the rehabilitation centre and also helping to integrate in the mainstream of life by placing them in reputed PSUs like NHPC Ltd.

He also lauded the Naagrik Baichara Samiti, an initiative of Roing Police towards community policing to address the issue of communal tension and to bring together community-oriented police mechanism to tackle the drug menace in the district.

He said, “These are good examples for all of us to follow and these model should be emulated in other districts too”.

He also highlighted various schemes undertaken by Govt of Arunachal Pradesh to ensure a drug free society and State. While also sharing stories of his uphill battle against drug abuse in the State, he called upon all stakeholders to come together to ensure that the drug menace in the district didn’t turn into a pandemic.

Mein further called upon the people to tilt their minds away from compensation and more towards development. He urged the people to allow immediate implementation of the 2280 MW Dibang Multi-purpose Project in the district saying that DMP, once completed will change the scenario of the district in terms of tourist flow, employment opportunity and development.

He also informed that a project worth Rs 36 Crore for new school building of Govt Higher Secondary School, Roing has been approved under Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt of India.

Mutchu Mithi, MLA Roing while underlining the progress of Roing Police in its battle against drug abuse and drug trade, requested government to provide all possible help to Team Roing Police to ensure both continuance and sustenance of Anti Drug Squad. He also urged the youth of the district and the state to stay away from drugs and live a healthy lifestyle.

Chief Secretary, Naresh Kumar also urged that all stakeholders should come together to build a swift and comprehensive plan to tackle the drug menace and urged all to positively contribute towards the development of the State.

Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Kumar Sain while highlighting the series of action taken by Roing Police against drug menace and welfare measures towards community policing and outreach programme through a short video presentation informed that Anti-Drug Squad of Roing Police has taken up the responsibility to rehabilitate young drug abuse victims.

They were send off for rehabilitation to Kripa Foundation, Guwahati in the month of February which was flagged off by the Deputy Chief Minister himself. After successful recovery, they have been provided employment with a reputed PSU due to the efforts of Roing Police, he added.

On the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister inaugurated the newly constructed conference hall of SP office, Roing. The dignitaries also gave away the employment letters to the successfully recovered five Anti-Drug Squad boys and also released the Roing Police’s Naagrik Bhaichara Samiti Diary.

They also distributed items procured through CSR programme to 21 schools adopted by Roing Police. The dignitaries also gave away the prize to the winners of the online essay competition on ‘Drug Addiction in Youth – Challenges and Solutions’ conducted by the District Police to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

A trailer of the movie, ‘Roing – The Valley of Love’ directed by one local film maker, Darbom Tayeng was also shown on the occasion.

Among others, Takhe Ringu, DIGP (eastern range), Mithali Namchoom, DC Roing, Bangam Rao, GM NHPC Ltd, Pawan Kumar, Assistant Commandant (CRPF) Members of Naagrik Baichara Samiti and principals of various schools were also present on the occasion. The programme was conducted by following all SOPs and maintaining proper social distancing norms.