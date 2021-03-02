Arunachal: Chief Minister calls on the Governor

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 2nd March 2021. They discussed about development projects and welfare measures for the people of the State to mitigate the challenges arised due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Governor, who inspected the Greenfield Airport at Hollongi, 37 km from State Capital, Itanagar on 1st March 2021, shared his observations with the Chief Minister. He felt that if various components of the prestigious project are not expedited, completion will be difficult.

The Governor suggested for increase in workforce, plants, machineries and work shifts. He also suggested for starting simultaneously multi component work.

The Governor also shared his concern about the rampant encroachment of the Reserved Forest near the Airport.

The Governor, who was briefed earlier by the senior engineers regarding the work progress on Miao-Vijoynagar PMGSY Road project, shared the finer points for speeding up the work of the strategic road. Sharing his observation, the Governor advised for multipronged work points to fast track the road project. He said that on the account of its long stretch of 157 Km road, there must be five to six simultaneous work points, on both ends of the Road, from where the road construction activity must be taken up.

The Governor pointed that along the 157 km long stretch of the road, there are a number of rivulets, some perennial and some seasonal, which need bridges. He advised that the implementing agencies must place the fabrication order for the bridges and commencement of the construction of the embankments abutments and approach roads must commence on there at the earliest.

The Governor also discussed about the posting of good officers to relieve the present Controller of Examination and another officer to assist the Controller of the Examinations.

The Governor suggested that Apiculture has a big scope in Arunachal Pradesh and our State has the potential to become the highest honey producing State in the North East India for which the State Government must make appropriate staff and resource allocation.