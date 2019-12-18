Arunachal: Chief Minister calls on the Governor

Itanagar

The Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 18th December 2019. They discussed developmental issues of the State.

The Governor reviewed various programmes, schemes, and projects with the

Chief Minister and shared his vision for prosperous and developed Arunachal Pradesh. They discussed about bottlenecks in the developmental projects, particularly roads, environmental issues, and employment. Agriculture, education, and health issues were also discussed in the meeting.

The Governor shared his observations of his recent tours to Kolkata and New Delhi. They had an in-depth discussion on the prevailing situation in the State and future actions in public interest.