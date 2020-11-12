Arunachal: CHF RABI with Green Squad conducts outreach programme at Mebo village

PASIGHAT: A team from College of Horticulture & Forestry RKVY-RAFTAAR Agri-Business Incubator (CHF RABI), Pasighat in association with a Pasighat based NGO working on recycling of used up items named ‘Green Squad’ have jointly conducted an outreach awareness programme at Mebo village today.

Due to poor connectivity, the people residing in rural areas like Mebo do not get any awareness about the advertisement and opportunity about the scheme like RKVY-RAFTAAR has to offer to Innovators and Agri-Horti Startups of Arunachal and it’s neighboring states. This is the reason why an outreach program was organized maintaining all COVID-19 SoPs, informed sources from CHF RABI.

The team explained about the process of applying for the two programmes under the CHF-RABI project. Along with funding support of up to Rs 5 lakhs for innovators in idea stage and Rs. 25 lakhs for agribusinesses registered as private limited or limited liability partnership entity with Minimum Viable Product (MVP) in the product development path, the project also will provide mentoring and training to incubatees during two-month incubation Programme. We had participants from age groups starting from 17 years to 72 years who aspire to become entrepreneurs and help in nation building.

The team CHF RABI was led by Assistant Manager, Evie Koyu and Business Manager, Anil Kumar Maharaj also accompanied by Niku Prasad Sah, Founder Member of Green Squad NGO and owner of Green Gables Pvt. Ltd. “We from CHF RABI are so happy that we could reach the unreached in search of innovation. The team received much appreciation and support from villagers for reaching out to them”, said Evie Koyu, Asst. Business Manager.