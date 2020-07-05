Changlang- The official vehicle ( Mahindra Scorpio bearing registration No- AR 12 A 0001 ) of D Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Changlang district meet with an accident at Inthem village, Margherita sub-division of Assam on Sunday afternoon at around 1 PM on its way from Bordumsa to Changlang Via Pengri road.

As per information the accident takes place when the vehicle was negotiating a turning and it s tire got burst and skidded off the road.

As per information the DC was not in the vehicle and the driver namely Pouius Henbrom was driving the vehicle.

The sources informed that the vehicle went to drop an IAS officer posted in Changlang district to Brdumsa and it was coming back to Changlang headquarter.