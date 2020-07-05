ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal: Changlang DC’s vehicle meets accident in Assam, driver injured

As per information the DC was not in the vehicle and the driver namely Pouius  Henbrom was driving the vehicle.

July 5, 2020
Changlang-  The official vehicle ( Mahindra Scorpio bearing registration No- AR 12 A 0001 ) of D Yadav, Deputy Commissioner, Changlang district meet with an accident at Inthem village, Margherita sub-division of Assam on Sunday afternoon at around 1 PM on its way from Bordumsa to Changlang Via Pengri road.

As per information the accident takes place when the vehicle was negotiating a turning and it s tire got burst and skidded off the road.

The sources informed that the vehicle went to drop an IAS officer posted in Changlang district to Brdumsa and it was coming back to Changlang headquarter.

