Arunachal: Centre to re-look the delimitation process-Chowna Mein

Itanagar- The Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has informed that government of Arunachal Pradesh has written to the centre to re-look into the delimitation process in the state.

Speaking to media here on Monday on the sideline of inauguration of new bridge at Jullang village in Sangdupota circle, the Dy CM said decision was made after an all party meeting held recently.

“The present delimitation process is based on 2001 census. But as per 2011 census the population of state has increased much. Many more has been changed and such things has to be done after viewing all aspects like geographical area, population, ethnicity etc.

Therefore in the all party meeting it was decided to write to the centre to re-look into delimitation process in the state,” the DCM said. He said all party unanimously took the decision in the best interest of the state.