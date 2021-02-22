Arunachal: Centre allotted project for handloom & traditional dress making cluster at Yachuli

ITANAGAR- A project has been allotted to Yachuli Constituency for handloom & traditional dress making cluster at Deed in Lower Subansiri district, informed Taba Tedir, Minister for Education, Cultural Affairs and Indigenous Affairs and Yachuli local MLA.

With a project cost of Rs. 86.79 lakh on installment basis with share of KVIC wherein 225 artisans has been given training. He said.

The minister hope that ” The project may lead to a sustainable development and self reliant of rural craftsmen and artesian” .

All total 57 such clusters has been approved by Government of India department of MSME, wherein several technical agency has been empanelled for facilitating the cluster intervention, minister informed.

“I have put up my request to the Union Minister MSME Nitin Gadkari and Union Minister of state for MSME P C Sarangi for approving of such more schemes of tribal development in the state like Arunachal Pradesh where such schemes”. Tedir added.