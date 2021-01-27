Arunachal: CE Of Project Arunanak among 11 awarded

ITANAGAR ( By Pradeep Kumar ) With construction of black-topped double-lane roads along Indo-China border recording speedy progress, 11 personnel of Project Arunanak of Border Road Organisations (BRO) including chief engineer Brig Ajai Singh Chonker have been awarded to justify the adage ‘good deeds never go unrewarded’.

While Arunachal Pradesh state Govt announced Gold medal for the CE on Tuesday, other recipients included driver Promod A of RCC/23 Task Force (Govt commendation certificate); 23 BRTF HQ commander Col Satyan Sundaram, EE (civil) Pramod Kumar of HQ, Capt Navneet Singh of 23 Task Force (all commendation certificate by Chief of Army Staff); JE (civil) Pankaj Kumar Gupta, excavator operator Rajesh Kumar Singh, JE (civil) Abhinav Raghuvanshi, and Hav Sunil Kumar Chaurasiya, all of 23 Task Force; excavator operator Ravi Prakash Yadav, turner Rajesh Kumar & mason John Bodra all of 56 Task Force.

With Indo-China border standoffs continuing since last eight months, the BRO has been working relentlessly even during lockdown period to build bridge and roads to facilitate movement of men and materials to Indo-China border.

It may be recalled here that impressed with timely work execution with quality assurance in remote Upper Subansiri and Kurung Kumey districts, BRO headquarters had announced five commendation certificates, namely three to team which developed Daporijo Bride, one each for Koriang-Huri axis and Lemiking-Taksing axis roads, executed by Project Arunanak.

The BRO, set up on May 7, 1960 woth Shramena Sarvam Sadhyam (everything is achievable through hardwork) as its motto to secure India’s borders by developing infrastructures in remote areas of the North and North-East states.