Arunachal: Cash Awards announced for toppers of Govt Hr Sec School sagalee

Sagalee

On the auspicious occasion of 71st Republic day celebration 2020 sagalee, the philanthropist Taba Rama, (social worker from Toru circle, Sagalee) has Announced cash award of Rs 20,000 each Toppers of Science, Arts and commerce student from Govt Hr Sec School sagalee and Rs 10,000 for class x highest topper among Secondary School of 15th sagalee constituency for the 3rd consecutive years.

He dreamed to bring light into society through education by encouraging and motivating the youngsters.

S. Lowang (Additional Deputy commissioner, ADC sagalee) had Appreciated and recognized with certificate in various fields to

Maga Tatto (TGT, Business Administration Govt. Hr. Sec. School sagalee) awarded with commendation certificate in recognition of his hard work and dedication towards social wark. Debia Lalum ( SMC Vice-Chairman, Govt Hr, Sec school sagalee) awarded with commendation certificate in recognition of his hard work and dedication towards social work and school welfare. S.C Tok (Child Development project officer, sagalee, KDS project papum pare AP). Recognition to his hard work and dedication towards the public service especially for putting utmost afforts in streamlining of Anganwadi centre (AWCs) and the office of sagalee KDS project. Tana Zoma (assistant engineer, PHE & WS Development sagalee Sub-Devision, papum pare District, A.P) in recognition to his hard work and dedication towards the public service. Nangbia Amar Dui (Chairman NN Charitable society) awarded with commendation certificate of his outstanding contribution/Achievement in the field of social work.

She also appreciate all the Publics and various departments for being cooperation and maintaining peace, harmony and tranquility in society.