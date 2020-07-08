Arunachal: Capital police rescue 10-year-old boy from Pachin river

Naharlagun- Capital police with support of SDRF and cooperation of local residents of Pachin area today able to rescue a 10 year boy who got drowned in Pachin river near Pagatara area.

Naharagun police source informed that one lady introducing herself as Sorang Yania w/o Sorang Tagiam of Papu Nallah reported that one male child namely Ha Gasak age about 10 yrs s/o Ha Taga of Papunallah got drown into Pachin river near Pagatara.

Accordingly Inspr Tadu Hasang, SI Giogi Tape with available Naharlagun Police station staff and ready party left for Pagatara and reached at the location at Pachin river.

Accordingly the matter was informed to the higher authority and SDRF team reached the spot to start rescue operation. The Naharlagun Police team started conducting search and rescue operation and after sometime they located the boy at other side in very risky point of high water current. The police sources said.

The SDRF team lead by SI Tokmin Hibu arrived and also joined the rescue operation in the area, the team with the help of water life jacket and water life ring 3 SDRP personnel swamped other side of the river side in which was in critical river point.

After reaching at spot SDRF caught hold of the boy and tied the ring with rope, put the boy under the ring and the rope at other side was pulled by the team of Inspr Tadu Hasang, SI Giogi Tape and team and saved the boy by pulling outside in safe side zone. The police sources informed.

The local residents of the area also supported and cooperated the rescue operation.

The sources informed that the boy has been handed over to his relatives. Further later it was confirmed that the above boy without knowledge of his parent went to Pagatara with his two other friends for taking bath in the Pachin river and got drowned in the river.

The information was reached to police while rescue operation was completed by 2 PM which took around two hours.